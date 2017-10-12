This Is The Police Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 24

This Is The Police became one of the hit games of 2016 when it was released on PC. The game involving the police department of Freeburg where Chief Jack Boyd is set to retire.

Although he has dedicated his whole life to the force and the town of Freeburg, he is ending up with almost no money to show for his service.

In need of some money, the players play as Chief Boyd while he has 180 days to retirement in which he has to make money and see that the police work is effective in his city.

The game was soon picked up by Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game developers THQ Nordic has announced that the next platform on which the game will be made available is Nintendo Switch.

The best game console selling company is set to launch the game in two modes, digital version of the game that will be available on Nintendo eShop for purchase from 24th October.

A physical release is set to take place from 5th December. The game will be available at all the related retailers. Nintendo Switch has promised gamers that they will be putting out a new batch of Switch consoles in the market.

It is very possible that This Is The Police will be the part of the lineup of the games that are going to be playable with the new gaming consoles.

The pattern of the game is strategic. It is basically decision making, management and strategy about dealing with the Freeburg crime. The player will be making all the decisions as Chief Boyd. The goal will be to earn $500,000 per day.

The player will also make arrangements about which areas of the city to raid, what criminals to be lenient on and which ones to crack down on. That will not mean that Chief Boyd can be lenient with crime.

The investigations for serious crimes in the city are one of the top priorities as well as bringing criminals to justice.

The game offers an in-depth look at the life of the police. It offers an opportunity for the player to understand how police force actually works and how much difficulty they face in fighting the crime in any city.