Finding a SNES Classic in Stock Will Remain a Challenge

Despite the increased supply, the SNES Classic availability reminds a lot of the NES Classic nightmare of 2016. Nintendo launched the NES Classic on November 11 last year. The supply after the launch has sold out online in minutes, just like its the case for the SNES Classic in the past two weeks.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Even using real-time inventory tracking solutions is not a guarantee to be able to purchase a SNES Classic online. Due to the high demand stores that restocked the SNES Classic suffer technical issues and most shoppers fail to successfully checkout and complete the purchase.

The new SNES Classic was available at GameStop and ThinkGeek on October 11. Both shops sold out within a few minutes. Physical GameStop and ThinkGeek stores have received and still receive SNES Classic inventory. The supply is limited but keeps rolling in. By far not all GameStop locations have received SNES Classic stock yet.

The good news is that the SNES Classic launched over a month earlier, giving people more time to buy a SNES Classic before the Holidays. Nintendo also has more time to produce the Super NES Classic consoles. The way things look so far is that Nintendo is not able to flood retailers with enough SNES Classic units to keep them on shelves throughout the remainder of the year. It will be an ongoing hunt that requires luck to score a SNES Classic in an online flash sale or find it n stock at a local store.

So far only GameStop and ThinkGeek have restocked the SNES Classic. Since yesterday there is some activity at Target and the SNES Classic has been spotted on store shelves at a few Target stores. It could be that Target is next in line for a SNES Classic shipment.

Amazon will likely not offer the SNES Classic in October. The retailer is struggling to fulfill the SNES Classic pre-orders placed on August 22. Shipping dates on these pre-orders are reaching to as late as October 29.

Walmart has also still some open pre-orders and does not even list the SNES Classic online at walmart.com. A vague rumor says that Best Buy will restock the SNES Classic on Friday. We can't confirm this. For links and best practices to find the SNES Classic in stock read the latest daily SNES Classic stock report.