SNES Classic In Stock At GameStop Stores With Up To 30 Units

More GameStop stores are receiving new SNES Classic stock today. Retail store inventory tracker iStockNow keeps listing new GameStop store locations that received SNES Classic inventory this morning.

Store locations with SNES Classic are located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, and others. There are 40 new stores listed in the past hour. Some people report on social media that the got told that GameStop stores receive new shipments around noon.

To find out if your local GameStop store has the SNES Classic in stock you can check on iStockNow, call stores or visit in person. iStockNow's US GameStop inventory tracker was not working for a while but is now back. There are over 740 GameStop stores listed to have the SNES Classic in stock. Not all of these stores have current stock.

Another option is to keep checking the new posts on the miniSNES sub-reddit. Users post first hand reports about GameStop stores that have the SNES Classic on shelves. One person reported that his local GameStop store received 30 units in Chattanooga. Other's report inventory levels of 12 to 20.

GameStop operates 4,400 stores in the United States. By far not all GameStop locations have the SNES Classic in stock, but its your best option besides Target. There more and more sightings of Target Stores having the SNES Classic in stock.

GameStop sold the SNES Classic online at gamestop.com yesterday. The SNES Classic sold out in minutes. To get alerted when the SNES Classic goes on sale at GameStop you need an online inventory tracker. The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

The Tracker alerted its users successfully last Thursday and yesterday. The first restock event last week was a better opportunity with more units in stock. Many more users were able to grab a SNES Classic last week.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.