Amazon Started To Ship SNES Classic Pre-orders

Amazon moved the shipping dates for our SNES Classic pre-orders from October 24 up to October 19. The first Amazon customers have now received shipping confirmation emails for their SNES Classic pre-order. The first SNES Classic units, pre-ordered on August 22 are arriving on Friday.

There have been false shipping dates sent be Amazon. We will have absolute confirmation that Amazon has the SNES Classic in stock during Friday when the first customers confirm they have received the SNES Classic.

We have placed two SNES Classic orders in the first minutes after the pre-order launched. Initially, the got different delivery dates. Now both will arrive on October 19.

The earlier delivery date and the start of the shipping of the first unit confirm that Nintendo has finally supplied Amazon with a SNES Classic shipment.

Because we still did not receive our US SNES Classic units, our current SNES Classic Giveaway is featuring a European SNES Classic we pre-ordered at Amazon UK. Once we receive the two SNES Classic units from Amazon later this month, we will give them away too.

The SNES Classic pre-order is the worst experience I have seen with Amazon ever. I'm a customer since 1996. Something must have gone very wrong with the SNES Classic pre-order behind the scenes.

The SNES Classic can be found this week at GameStop stores and Target stores.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.