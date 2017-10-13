Pokemon Go Used by Russians to Meddle with Presidential Election

We did not carry a Pokemon Go report in a long time. The hype about the viral augmented reality game has gone away. A year ago Pokemon Go was the hottest thing. Now CNN discovered that Pokemon Go was used in Russian meddling with the US Presidential election.

CNN reporters discovered that a group posing as a Black Lives Matter movement promoted a Pokemon Go competition that asked players to hunt for Pokemon at Police brutality sites. Trainers were also asked to name their Pokemon after Police brutality victims. To win a $100 Amazon Gift card, participants were asked to send a screenshot of their Pokemon owning a gym. The person with the most won gym won.

The hate-mongering Pokemon Go competition was hosted on Tumblr. A network of accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube was used to promote this effort.

The Pokemon Go campaign was apparently linked to an account of the Russian based Internet Research Agency. Facebook and Google identified hundreds of accounts linked that organization that ran social media ads aimed to meddle with the election.

American invented tools and services have been "weaponized" by Russia and used against the United States. We just started to see the extent of this attack.