 
 

Pokemon Go Used By Russians To Meddle With Presidential Election

Posted: Oct 13 2017, 1:13am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Pokemon Go Used by Russians to Meddle with Presidential Election
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Russian linked groups used Pokemon Go in a mind-boggling way to raise racial tensions in America.

We did not carry a Pokemon Go report in a long time. The hype about the viral augmented reality game has gone away. A year ago Pokemon Go was the hottest thing. Now CNN discovered that Pokemon Go was used in Russian meddling with the US Presidential election.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

CNN reporters discovered that a group posing as a Black Lives Matter movement promoted a Pokemon Go competition that asked players to hunt for Pokemon at Police brutality sites. Trainers were also asked to name their Pokemon after Police brutality victims. To win a $100 Amazon Gift card, participants were asked to send a screenshot of their Pokemon owning a gym. The person with the most won gym won.

The hate-mongering Pokemon Go competition was hosted on Tumblr. A network of accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube was used to promote this effort.

The Pokemon Go campaign was apparently linked to an account of the Russian based Internet Research Agency. Facebook and Google identified hundreds of accounts linked that organization that ran social media ads aimed to meddle with the election.

American invented tools and services have been "weaponized" by Russia and used against the United States. We just started to see the extent of this attack. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook