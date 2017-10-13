 
 

New FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, The Playful Tiger Amazon Deal Has Black Friday Quality

Posted: Oct 13 2017, 2:54am CDT | by , in News | Black Friday 2017

 

FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger is On Sale for $117
 

Walmart and Amazon already price matching hot holiday 2017 toys.

The new FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger is featured in several Hot Holiday 2017 toy lists including our own hot Holiday 2017 toy list. Amazon's new deal on the FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger is $82.99, saving a whopping $47 over the $129.99 list price.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

A 36% price drop on a popular Holiday toy is something you expect to see during Black Friday sales and not in October. Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017, but the first early Black Friday deals will be released on November 1.

Tiger Tyler reacts to noises and he roars back. Kids can talk to him and Tyler responds. This tiger cub responds to sounds and touch with over 100 sound-and-motion combinations.

Petting him on his head and his eyes might close. Petting him on his muzzle and he moves The Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger pet even has a little chicken squeaky toy that he reacts to when it squeaks. The rubber chicklet looks hilariously cute, adding a nice touch to this animated plush toy. The FurReal toys are around since a couple years. The new tiger is probably the most fun yet. Watch the video below to see Tyler in action.

It's not clear yet if the Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger toy will be hard to find during the Holiday shopping season. Given the attention it gets already, it could happen. Find more hot Holiday 2017 toys in our Holidays 2017 Gift Guide.

There are already several hard to find toys. The Tracker app helps you find them in stock online. Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

