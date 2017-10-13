New FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, The Playful Tiger Amazon Deal Has Black Friday Quality

The new FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger is featured in several Hot Holiday 2017 toy lists including our own hot Holiday 2017 toy list. Amazon's new deal on the FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger is $82.99, saving a whopping $47 over the $129.99 list price.

A 36% price drop on a popular Holiday toy is something you expect to see during Black Friday sales and not in October. Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017, but the first early Black Friday deals will be released on November 1.

Tiger Tyler reacts to noises and he roars back. Kids can talk to him and Tyler responds. This tiger cub responds to sounds and touch with over 100 sound-and-motion combinations.

Petting him on his head and his eyes might close. Petting him on his muzzle and he moves The Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger pet even has a little chicken squeaky toy that he reacts to when it squeaks. The rubber chicklet looks hilariously cute, adding a nice touch to this animated plush toy. The FurReal toys are around since a couple years. The new tiger is probably the most fun yet. Watch the video below to see Tyler in action.

It's not clear yet if the Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger toy will be hard to find during the Holiday shopping season. Given the attention it gets already, it could happen. Find more hot Holiday 2017 toys in our Holidays 2017 Gift Guide.

