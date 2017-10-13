New LG OLED TV Gift Card Bundle Deals on Amazon make it Black Friday Now

LG takes a pre-emptive strike against the new OLED TV competition. The new 2017 OLED TV line is already on sale in the middle of October as it would already be Black Friday 2017. LG's new B7A series is heavily discounted. Amazon is throwing on top of the price cuts a free $150 gift card to give the LG OLED TV deals Black Friday quality.

The lowest priced LG OLED TV gift card bundle deal is the 55-inch LG OLED55B7A 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV. Amazon sells this 2017 OLED TV for $1,796.99, plus you get a free $150 Amazon gift card.

For $2,796.99 you get the larger 65-inch LG OLED65B7A 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV. Again Amazon is throwing in a $150 gift card with this LG OLED TV.

The LG B7A series is the entry-level 2017 LG OLED TV model. The main difference is that the B7A does not support Dolby Atmos. The picture quality is the same across all 2017 OLED TV models. The lack of Atmos decoding is not a big deal, as you anyway want to use an external soundbar and not rely on the TVs sound system.

Amazon also lists the $150 gift card bundle option on the LG C7P models (supports Atmos), but there the gift card is not free. The deal doesn't make sense. It is possible that the $150 gift card deal is coming soon LG OLED C7P TV series, starting at $1,996.99.

