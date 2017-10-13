Mid-Engine Chevrolet Corvette Spied At McDonald's

The Corvette is a real deal of a vehicle that is worth its weight in gold. While the suspense had been building for eons, now it is indeed the moment of truth for this car.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

A great many rumors filled the air. Some of them were right and others were wrong. Yet through it all, the main impetus was on the Chevrolet Corvette competing against the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Three prototypes of the Chevrolet Corvette were found traveling across the highways and byways of the United States of America. The Corvette and the Porsche are cars that have always been jealously compared to each other for sheer comparison’s sake.

It is a case of two sports cars that have the edge when it comes to speed and performativity. To get a chance to compete with a Porsche is not child’s play.

It means that the Corvette is in a league of its own. The Porsche 911 Turbo S costs approximately $200,000 which will make quite a dent in the Average Joe’s wallet.

The Corvette prototypes that were found in Michigan were the clear examples of cars that functioned with finesse. The front end of these cars came to a sharp edge. As for the rear end, it had exhausts that were squared off.

The brakes were made of metallic rotors, according to Road&Track. The only thing is that what lies inside these cars is something that is unknown for the time being.

The Chevrolet Corvettes were found parked in the lot of a McDonald’s in Michigan. It seems that the drivers must have said at one point: “First food, than everything else”.

Snapshots of the cars were taken at the McDonald’s drive-in and takeaway in Michigan. These are no ordinary cars. They have put many a roadster to shame.

In fact, they give other vehicles inferiority complexes. There was a possibility that underneath the hood of these cars there were V8 engines. As the vehicles drove around the complex, their torque seemed to be explosive in its sheer magnitude.

Also the acceleration was excellent. All this was sufficient proof of the quality and standards such vehicles are put through for the sake of the valued consumers.