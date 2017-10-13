SNES Classic Availability Updates For October 13: Target, GameStop And Amazon News

On Friday, October 13, Target stores and GameStop stores continue to be the best options to find a $79.99 SNES Classic in stock. GameStop stores started to receive the SNES Classic on Tuesday. Target began to stock new SNES Classic units Thursday, according to customer reports and store inventory trackers.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The Target online shop lets you check your local store if it has the SNES Classic in stock. We have found quite a few Target Stores listed with "limited stock" across the Nation. Limited Stock means that the SNES Classic should be available in those stores. Physical GameStop and Thinkgeek locations restocked the SNES Classic since Wednesday. Find out how to check today's SNES Classic availability at GameStop. New stores are already flagged to have inventory this morning.

GameStop and ThinkGeek have sold the SNES Classic online earlier this week. Both stores sold out of their SNES Classic inventory within minutes. To find out in time when the SNES Classic goes on sale again online, get the free Tracker App or follow @TheTrackerApp on Twitter.

Amazon has started to ship the SNES Classic that a lot of customers pre-ordered on August 22. The first customers are set to receive the SNES Classic today.

Amazon has updated the shipping date for SNES Classic pre-orders for many customers earlier this week. Our two orders were initially set to arrive October 20 and October 24 respectively. Now Amazon set the arrival date to October 19 for both orders. Nintendo has finally supplied Amazon with SNES Classic units.

giving away 100 SNES Classic units for free this month. The GameStop SNES Classic giveaway requires to opt-in to the retailer's text message subscription. To enter you play a Mario inspired spin game. GameStop is. The GameStop SNES Classic giveaway requires to opt-in to the retailer's text message subscription. To enter you play a Mario inspired spin game.

You can also still win a free SNES Classic EU Edition in our SNES Classic giveaway. Enter the SNES Classic Giveaway, sponsored by The Tracker App.

Walmart and other stores also do not show new inventory in stores. BrickSeek has stopped showing SNES Classic inventory levels for Target stores. Find the product codes and services to check SNES Classic stock at retail locations below.

The new Hakchi release supports the modding of the SNES Classic. The tool allows storing about 200 games including the original 21 games pre-installed. Now the SNES Classic is a solid retro Super NES gaming system. Find out how to install more games on your SNES Classic. The new hakchi 2.21 version, released yesterday, has many improvements including using less storage to allow to pack some more games.

The Nintendo Store in New York has been restocking the SNES Classic almost daily since the release of the SNES Classic. The store started to release a schedule about when the SNES Classic is available. There is no new schedule yet for this week.

While the SNES Classic is hard to find, the Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon since over a week now on an ongoing basis and is now available for everyone. Amazon dropped the Prime membership requirement.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon Market Place, and eBay starting at about $200. eBay revealed that resellers sold 143 SNES Classic per hour on release day for an average price of $162.

The SNES Classic can become available online anytime. The Tracker is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including GameStop, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

The Japanese SNES Classic, aka Super Famicom mini has been released on October 5. amazon.jp had the Super Famicom Mini in stock bundled with the power adapter for the regular price and shipping available to the US. The Super Famicom Mini Edition still available at Play-Asia. This store is shipping to the United States and Europe but charges a premium price.

Nintendo enters the Holiday shopping season with two popular consoles. Besides the Nintendo Switch (in stock on amazon right now), the SNES Classic is flying off shelves. The launch inventory of the SNES Classic has sold out in the first 24 hours.

There are more SNES Classic shipments coming, and Nintendo will continue to make the SNES Classic into next year. Eventually, everyone who wants a SNES Classic will get one.

To find a SNES Classic in stock today is going to be difficult. It's still easy to pick up popular accessories including wireless controllers. Amazon has also reduced the price of the official SNES Classic companion book to $26.99.

How to find the SNES Classic in stock Online

The SNES Classic is sold at the following stores online. Now that the SNES Classic has been released, we expect more retailers to offer Nintendo's new retro console.

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Amazon Market Place

eBay

The Tracker is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at GameStop, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, B&H Photo at this time.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

How to find SNES Classic in stock in Stores

To search for SNES Classic stock at your local stores, you need the SKU, UPC or DCPI number of the SNES Classic for each store. Find below the stores that can be searched for SNES Classic inventory and the services that can be used.

The inventory numbers should not be used in discussions with store employees as the numbers can be wrong for some reasons. Best practice is to continuously check the inventory levels of your local store to spot jumps. A change likely means that indeed new stock has arrived.

Walmart: SNES Classic SKU: 741-65-9089

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Target: SNES Classic DCPI: 207-29-7001

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Best Buy: SNES Classic SKU: 5919830

Search with Zoolert, iStockNow

GameStop: SNES Classic SKU: 152771

Search with Zoolert

ToysRUs: SNES Classic UPC: 045496590758

n/a

About the SNES Classic

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.