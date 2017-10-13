Target Now Offers Voice-Activated Shopping Through Google

Target has hooked up with Google for the sake of funding several projects which are hoped to be a success. They include in their ranks, voice-activated online shopping.

Target has announced that it is going to increase the strength of its links with Google. This is in order to make online shopping a cinch for valued consumers.

Google Express will include voice-activated shopping as one of its main features. Also the Target REDcard will become available as a payment mode option in 2018. Several digital experiments will be in the pipeline as well.

“In the markets where we’ve offered Google Express, guests tell us they love the ease and convenience of shopping Target through Google. So we’re excited to offer this service nationwide in time for the busy holiday season,” said Mike McNamara, Target’s chief information and digital officer.

“What’s even better is that Target and Google teams are working on the next chapter, building experiences that digitally replicate the joy of shopping a Target store to discover stylish and affordable products.”

Many consumers have expressed satisfaction at the convenience of shopping through this channel. With the upcoming holiday season nearly here, this sort of online shopping will become common practice.

Target and Google want to make it all affordable for ordinary citizens. Exclusive branded products available at Target stores will get sold this way.

Google will also get to cash in on the whole deal via its services, one of which is voice-activated shopping. Retail therapy has never been so easy or pleasurable. The home shopping experience will be available in California and New York City soon.

Most customers will get their orders delivered within two days. Via the Google Assistant, customers can operate their Android phones and iPhones not to mention Android TV to shop to their heart’s content.

As for the Target REDcard debit and credit cards, they will be a choice which will ultimately depend upon the clientele’s discretion. With this move, both Target and Google have made shopping a much more leisurely and luxurious activity.

Many shoppers may buy home appliances, stylish clothes and cosmetic products via this online method of retail therapy par excellence.

“At Google, we are focused on continued innovation and making Google Express a platform to help retailers like Target offer consumers a high quality seamless, end-to-end shopping experience,” said Daniel Alegre, President of Retail and Shopping, Google.

“We're excited to expand our partnership with Target and bring the Google Assistant to new platforms."

The two partners, Target and Google, are seriously thinking of further expanding their services in synch with each other. The ultimate beneficiaries of their services will be the common man on the street.