Shadow of War Cracked to Get Unlimited Loot Boxes

Shadow of War has had its gamers dealing in the loot box. Via Cheat Engine scripts, available on NeoGAF, they have managed to obtain unlimited Mirian. The supply of loot box goodies is virtually infinite. Players are now sharing with each other the information regarding how to get a hold of this limitless bonanza.

Mirian is not exactly a make-belief currency. Yet a powerful army can be arranged by players to protect their interests in the context of this game. Shadow of War’s formidable obstacles can thus be met and the sweet taste of victory can be enjoyed.

Cheat Engine can be used in order to handle the files. You may gather an innumerable amount of uruk friends. As for the money-making, it will go on regardless of any other distractions.

Money does make the mare go in this game of wits and skill. The question is whether the amassing of money in this game is theft or legal practice. One can’t say.

Whether publishers will fight back against this trend is something which is yet to be seen. The DRM mechanism of the game has been cracked thanks to cheat codes.

All games have such means of accessing hidden caches in them. It is just a matter of time before someone comes across a loot box. Yet here the problem is piracy and the usage of the currency by every Tom, Dick and Harry.

Shadow of War is a load of fun though and gamers will love to experience the vicarious pleasure of playing this game irrespective of the other aspects which cater to the greedier lot among us.