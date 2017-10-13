Tesla Recalls 11000 Model X Vehicles for Seat Cable Issue

Tesla Motors is being scrupulous to the extreme. It wants to be very careful when it comes to the safety and security of its valued clientele. A small percentage of its Model X cars have a fault in their seating cable.

Due to this, the company is taking the precaution of recalling these vehicles. While only a tiny minuscule amount of these 11,000 vehicles actually have the flaw in them, just to be on the safe side, Tesla is recalling all of them.

The issue was gauged via internal testing. The faulty cable was responsible for the movement of the rear seats. It was too rigid and froze at various junctions of its performance. This resulted in the back seats not being locked in place at times.

In case of accidents, the passengers of the cars could thus face certain hazardous conditions. So Tesla Motors decided to recall all these scores of vehicles. It was a tough decision yet it had to be made for the sake of honesty and transparency.

While nothing unusual has been observed so far regarding any of the cars, just to show genuine caring behavior, the CEO of Tesla Motors has decided to recall all these vehicles. Tesla Motors is already e-mailing the customers who own Model X cars.

The problem will be dealt with in a quick fix that will only take 10 minutes. The customers are being given the option of having the glitch fixed at their own homes. What this means is that they won’t have to bring their cars in to a service station.

Tesla Motors wants to deal with the hitch via its mobile fleet service. A statement by a representative of Tesla to TechCrunch mentioned the high standards of the Model X vehicle.

The safety tests applied to it were in keeping with the standards of the NHTSA. It was the most comfortable and reliable of SUVs on the face of the planet. The cable for the rear seats that were affected was in the 2016 and 2017 models.

Although no reports of any mishaps had been received by Tesla, the danger was always there, so being a customer-friendly company, Tesla had decided to recall all 11,000 of its Model X cars.