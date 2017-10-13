RiME Coming to Nintendo Switch with HD Rumble

Tequila Works game titled RiME became a unique and one of a kind puzzle solving, adventure game in the market. Without any blood or violence, the game follows a boy stranded on an island after losing his father at sea.

He explores the island with the help of a red fox to make it to the tower in the middle of the island. The players play from a third person perspective where they can control the movement of the boy and make him talk, sing and search new puzzles across the island.

Remy Chinchilla, owner of Tequila Works announced that RiME will be available on Nintendo Switch next. According to Remy, the developers at Tequila Works and their associates in Australia, Tantalus have worked tirelessly to bring RiME to Nintendo Switch.

In an interview with WCCFTech, Remy said that they did not want the experience of the players playing RiME on Switch to be different from playing it on Xbox or PlayStation.

Nintendo Switch or any other Nintendo console is different from other consoles. He said that the team at Tequila Works made it their personal mission to deliver a top notch and true experience for players as they explored the world of RiME.

He said that the developers at Tequila Works made it their mission to put their heart and soul into superior graphics. They wanted to make it as real as possible.

From the characterization to the shadows and the different perspectives in the game which are a very crucial part of the game. They worked to make the experience as close to being practical and real as they could.

One of the main things that came in handy while designing the game for Switch was the HD Rumble feature. Unique to Switch, the HD Rumble feature allows the player to be as close to the movement and motion based experience of the game.

HD Rumble helps in putting more perspective in the game. Perspective, he said, is always subjective. The ran user tests over and over again to make sure that the puzzles that they were incorporating in the game were viable for all.

Remy also revealed that the touch screen feature on Nintendo Switch could be used for menu selection. Otherwise, most of the movement was based on HD Rumble use.

He said that they did not add any additional gimmicks because they felt like it would only take away from the practicality and realness of the gameplay. According to Remy, Tequila Works had a lot of help from Tantalus.

Tantalus have experience in bring The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD to WiiU. All the hardware porting was worked on by Tantalus while developers at Tequila Works dealt with middleware and software kinks and modified the game to work with the Unreal software.

He explained happily how Tequila Works and Tantalus worked in a full day succession created by different time zone. He said that someone was working on RiME all day at any part of the day. The people who put their time and work in RiME have made it a unique experience.

It lends to the story that they intend to tell in the game. They have made it more personal and more experience based to add to the game. Remy was adamant that this might be one of the best games that have come out of Tequila Works to this day.

The game will be released on Nintendo Switch on 17th November in Europe and 14th November in America.