Yamaha to Reveal New iStream Sports Car at Tokyo Motor Show

Yamaha is to reveal a novel car at the Tokyo Motor Show. This will be its first roadster. Called an “automobile” by Yamaha, it is actually a two seater. This car has been built by iStream manufacturing process.

It is actually a process that has been perfected by McLaren F1 designer, Gordon Murray. This brand had been meaning to go public with its car. The Motiv City car came four years ago. The Sports Ride Concept came along two years back.

The latter is the best picture of the concept car which is to be unveiled in Tokyo soon. All Yamaha vehicles are built using the iStream process. It involves the usage of carbon fiber for low production rates in high volume vehicles.

The making of a chassis is in itself linked with the car volume. Gordon Murray has revealed that using his iStreaming method, from 1000 to 350,000 cars can be produced with profitability in the cards. The Yamaha Sports Ride Concept could in fact even lock horns with the Lotus Elise.

This sports car will have a weight that will be less than 900 kg. It will also have a size that is about that of a Smart Roadster. However, this vehicle has a fixed top.

Yamaha will oversee the manufacture and development of the car’s engine. This car exerts 75bhp, yet it could be upgraded to 100 bhp, according to AutoCar.

The final limit would be 130bhp which would be just dandy. The debut of the iStreaming vehicle by Yamaha will be a momentous event. At the Tokyo Motor Show, over half a dozen world premieres of Yamaha creations will take place.

There will be motorcycles, scooters and e-bikes not to mention multi-wheelers. Yamaha is keeping mum about its concept car though. The car will wow the crowd of automobile enthusiasts.

The future assembly line of this vehicle will most probably be located in Europe. The vehicle is a beauty to behold. It is ideal for a man to take his wife or girlfriend for a spin on the city streets.

To sprint, zoom and zip past pedestrians in this enviable engine-worthy piece of machinery would be the dream activity of many a driver worth his salt.

Yet all such aficionados who want to get behind the steering wheel of this car will have to wait a month before they can get a proper glimpse of this baby for real.