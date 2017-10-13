Nintendo Switch to Get its own Battle Royale Game with Crazy Justice

Crazy Justice is a game which is ready to enter the fold of the Nintendo Switch platform. It is an action adventure series that will wow the gamers. Black Riddle, an Indie Studio, is at present making this game for Switch, Steam, Xbox One and PS4.

The game will come on the Switch in the form of a PUBG-style Battle Royale version. An arena will be offered in the context of the game which will let players choose their own challenges. Cross-platform multiplayer mode will also be allowed in this cool game.

Black Riddle Studio has announced its very own crowdfunding campaign for the sake of bringing this game to the Nintendo Switch platform. The gamers will get to manipulate a hero who will uncover tesla coils which are hidden from view.

Yes, one of our main tasks is to connect Switch-PC-Xbox players together :D— Black Riddles (@BlackRiddles) October 12, 2017

This will be in order to defeat the wicked forces out to destroy the world. This game has an artistic signature which bears an uncanny resemblance to Fortnite.

There will be scenery to demolish, posts to be on the lookout from and walls and ramparts to build in order to protect the forces of good from the forces of evil.

The game can be played on a singular basis as well as in multiplayer mode. Currently, funds are being raised for this game. $30,000 needs to be collected and with a week left till the finish line, $20,000 have already been collected. The release on Switch will take place next year.