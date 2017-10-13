McLaren Reveals MSO R Coupe and Spider

MSO (McLaren Special Operations) has unveiled two models of super cars. One is a Coupe while the other one happens to be a Spider. They are both inspired by the 675LT.

However, they employ V8 engines that are different from the original blueprint. This twin turbo-charged engine is connected to a titanium exhaust pipe. Thus the power is automatically increased to 679bhp.

The drive is transferred backwards from a seven speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. These are roadsters with the latest state-of-the-art aerodynamic parts.

Twin rear wings happen to be one of these elements of style. Then there are front dive planes. Finally, the Carbonfiber Pack parts are there to complete the beauty of these vehicles.

There are bespoke wheels underneath these cars. The Coupe has satin black wheels while those of the Spider are gloss black. On the interior, black Alcantara covers the dash while there are crimson bucket seats which have fancy embroidery done on them.

While the price tags of these cars have not been given just yet, it is supposed by experts that they will cost in excess of 260,000 pounds each. The original prototype these cars are based upon went out of favor and had to be replaced with the 720S.

The novel cars are not just about the external paint or the design philosophy. They are solid objects of masculine envy. As a pair, they match each other power-wise and performance-wise.

They have the selfsame external and internal specifications. The carbon fiber central stripe is the main feature that is eye-catchingly obvious.

The front nozzle, bonnet, fenders, roof and back area are in excellent condition. Other features that are worth mentioning are the side mirror arms, the casing and the wiper scuttle which go well with these twin cars.

The front splitter and side blades as well as the sill and rocker panels make for a cool finish. The plenum cover and careful stitching allow these vehicles an air of luxury.

"An MSO Personal Commission is the highest level of partnership between a customer and McLaren Special Operations, undertaken to design, develop and create unique interpretations of McLaren cars, expertly tailored to meet the exact requirements of the owner," said Jolyon Nash, Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing, McLaren Automotive. "

A typical MSO Personal Commission extends beyond paint colours and materials and finishes to encompass changes to body and interior design and also dynamic and powertrain enhancements as required. The result is a McLaren personalised by MSO to become a car that is literally one of a kind – or in the case of these stunning MSO R cars, one of a matched pair."

It seems they are cars that are best driven with one’s head held high. McLaren MSO R Coupe and Spider will leave onlookers in a confused state since they will not have seen such a thing in ages. Buy one and amaze your neighbors and strangers.