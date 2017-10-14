Tesla Fires Hundreds of Employees After Performance Reviews

Tesla Motors laid off hundreds of workers recently. Among these fired employees were engineers, managers and factory hands. The company is doing all it can to upgrade its manufacturing and production. The downsizing comes at a time when the company is facing several issues.

Firstly, it wants to increase its vehicular production five times. The Model 3 Sedan is what Tesla Motors has its future hopes pinned on. The quota for this vehicle has not been reached. Only 260 units have rolled off the assembly lines whereas the demand is for 450,000 units.

The Tesla Motors administration has reiterated that the firing of employees was due to the annual performance review and not a result of any shortcomings on their part, according to a report by The Mercury News.

Many of those downsized have received promotions elsewhere and even been given parting benefits. In their place, new employees are being hired on a crucial basis. Tesla Motors employs about 33,000 employees. Its reviews are often the cause of employee departure.

Tesla Motors has a way of occasionally pruning its organizational structure. The old must give way to the new as is the way of the world.

However, many employees have said that they were given no prior notice before their dismissal. The fired individuals include engineers and supervisors not to mention ordinary workers.

From 400 to 700 employees have been laid off until now. Tesla Motors has not mentioned exactly how many employees were fired. At the Fremont factory, Tesla Motors has about 10,000 workers doing their jobs with diligence and honesty.

Many of the laid-off workers only spoke with the proviso that they would remain anonymous. The firing has led to demoralization among many of the employees who now have to leave Tesla Motors for good.

Especially those workers who were in the Model S, Model X and SolarCity operations have been made the victims of this downsizing. One of the employees who was a production worker felt the heat recently.

He had seen over 60 other workers like him get laid off. Now he himself has to find a new job. CEO Elon Musk has projected the target of half a million electric vehicles for the year 2018.

This year alone 100,000 cars will leave the assembly lines of the company. Musk has been talking of a production hell going on at his company. Some of the employees can say the same thing with reference to their jobs.