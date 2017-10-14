Google Follows Apple and Drops $20 Pixel 2 Headphone Dongle Price to $9

Google has slashed the rate of its $20 Pixel 2 USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone dongle to less than half the original price. What that means is that now it sells for only $9. The cost price of the Pixel USB-C 3.5mm dongle had been a little too steep.

Now, the dongle has a much more reasonable price. Google has copied Apple in this action it has taken. Apple is already selling Lighting to 3.5mm headphone jack replacement dongle for $9.

Both headphones and dongles get misplaced easily. Seeing Moshi’s $44.95 dongle, the $20 dongle for Google is not a bad deal. Nevertheless, the slashing of the rate took place willy nilly.

Google’s dongle is not for charging and listening to songs. For that you will have to purchase a much more expensive dongle. With this decision, which is a bit odd, Google seems to have avoided earning the ire of headphone freaks. It has virtually torn a page from Apple’s handbook.

Google slashed the rate of its dongle and brought it down to that of Apple’s product. From now onwards, Apple and Google are on common ground with reference to their rates.