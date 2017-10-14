Sam's Club Holiday 2017 Preview Ad Features $20k Super Bowl LII Trip

The Sam's Club Holiday 2017 Preview catalog arrived and features again outrageous Holiday gifts like last year. The 16-page Holiday 2017 catalog features a selection of unique experience packages that are topped by a $19,900 trip to Super Bowl LII.

The $19,900 Super Bowl LII package is for four people and includes Super Bowl LII tickets, airfares, hotel, meals, VIP access, parties and more.

Other experience packages advertised in the Sam's Club Holiday catalog include a $8,000 Orange carpet VIP package for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018, $6,500 trip to Paw Patrol Live show in New York for four people and $11,000 Incredible Movie Premiere package.

The so-called "Trip of a lifetime" packages will be available online at samsclub.com starting October 18 at 10 am ET.

Another trip of a lifetime package is not sold but auctioned off on October 18. The Fashionista Dream Getaway Package has an opening bid of $8,500.

Sam's Club competes with these extreme Holiday gifts with Neiman Marcus. We don't know yet what the luxury retailer will be offering this year. The Neiman Marcus Christmas 2017 book has not yet been released.

The Sam's Club Holiday 2017 catalog also has many other Holiday gifts including the slick Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV. The ad also lists interesting consumer electronics such as the Front Row wearable camera, Amplifi HD Mesh Wi-fi system, and the Jimu Robot Builderbot kit.

You can browse the Sam's Club Holiday 2017 catalog online at samsclub.com. The Sam's Club Black Friday 2017 sale will be again a highlight this year. Make sure you sign-up for the required Sam's Club annual membership starting at $45.

