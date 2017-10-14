Jedi Challenges AR Headset with Lightsaber is Available for Pre-order

The Star Wars Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality system is available for pre-order at bestbuy.com for $199.99. The Lenovo made Jedi Challenges AR experience will ship on November 3. This is yet another great AR Holiday 2017 gift. We already featured the Merge Cube and other AR and VR gifts in our Holiday Gift Guide.

The Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR headset works an iPhone or Android smartphone to enable the game app, letting you engage in virtual Jedi duels. The $199.99 Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR system includes Mirage VR headset, lightsaber controller and a tracking beacon to arm you for battle.

The Lenovo Mirage AR headset has two fisheye cameras that lock onto the tracking beacon to ensure accurate tracking of your location, while expanding and filling in the environment around you with an immersive augmented reality universe.

The transparent front shield enables smartphone cameras for the Star Wars augmented reality apps. The Jedi Challenges app include fighting Kylo Ren and Darth Vader in your living room with a lightsaber. You can play the iconic Star Wars holochess and engage in strategic combat.

