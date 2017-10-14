Western Digital is Making 40TB Hard Drives Using Microwaves

Western Digital is busy working on its hard drives which form the gist of its manufactured products. It has given rise to microwave-assisted magnetic recording (MAMR). This technology will allow increased disk capacities.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

By the time the year 2025 comes along, the disk capacities will be 40 TB. Greater recording densities and low price tags will be the order of the day thanks to this technology.

Western Digital has made a novel type of drive head that has been termed the spin torque ocillator. It gives rise to microwaves. Thus data can be written to magnetic media at a lower magnetic field than ordinary disks. More bits can be stored in lesser space.

The moment of truth has arrived for MAMR technology. Most MAMR drives will employ helium gas instead of air in order to lessen turbulence in the inner workings of the drives. MAMR drives will appear in the market by 2019.

“As the volume, velocity, variety, value and longevity of both Big Data and Fast Data grow, a new generation of storage technologies are needed to not only support ever-expanding capacities, but ultimately help our customers analyze and garner insights into our increasingly connected universe of data,” said Mike Cordano, president and chief operating officer at Western Digital.

“Our ground-breaking advancement in MAMR technology will enable Western Digital to address the future of high capacity storage by redefining the density potential of HDDs and introduce a new class of highly reliable, ‘ultra-high capacity’ drives. We have a proven track record for identifying, investing in and delivering advanced technologies that create new product categories and enable the world to realize the possibilities of data. Five years ago we introduced our HelioSeal, helium-filled drive technology. Since then, we have shipped more than 20 million helium drives. That type of leadership and innovation continues today and we aim to leverage it well into the future.”

40 TB hard disks will be common by 2025 though. After that it is anyone’s lucky guess how the concept fares in real life.

Most hard disks don’t have the power of SSDs. However, the price per gigabyte is lower. Data centers and cloud storage companies will benefit from this state of affairs.

AI software is becoming a commonplace thing. The storage of data is what it is all about. We are generating data at such a phenomenal rate that storing it has become a headache.

With Western Digital’s new ruse, the game is about to be changed for good. While many things look good on paper, by the end of the day it is practicality that wins out. So, the spinning platters in our computers will have to make way for different stuff one fine day in the future.

“Western Digital’s demonstration of MAMR technology is a significant breakthrough for the hard disk drive industry,” said John Rydning, research vice president, Hard Disk Drives, IDC.

“Commercialization of MAMR technology will pave the way to higher recording densities, and lower cost per terabyte hard disk drives for enterprise datacenters, video surveillance systems, and consumer NAS products.”

Innovation is the watchword. To cram all that information in compact form onto the disks is the task before Western Digital. It seems to have solved the problem at one fell swoop. The problem with current HDDs is that after awhile the information overload limit is reached and further storage hits the wall.

This could only be dealt with by improvisation and creativity on a technological level. The cycle of innovation and stabilization will never end since it is the proper way to ensure renewal of technology to suit the changing times.