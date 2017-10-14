 
 

Monster Energy Supercross Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Posted: Oct 14 2017, 6:02am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Monster Energy Supercross is Coming to Nintendo Switch
 

Square Enix's Monster Energy Motocross Game coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC

Gravel is not the only game that Square Enix will be releasing in 2018. Monster Energy Supercross is a racing game that will also be coming soon. Stadiums, motorbikes and athletes will be shown in the context of this game.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Gamers will get to play in two classes: 250 SX and 450 SX. A career mode and customization choices exist as well. Gamers can thus finetune their bikes and racers to the best of their abilities. They may even use the track editor to make their own courses fall in synch with the activities of other players. 

This game will be launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2018. The Nintendo Switch will get the game soon afterwards.

The game Gravel will also reach the same platforms within the nick of time. The list of motocross racers that will feature in Monster Energy Supercross include the likes of Chad Reed, Ken Roczen and Ryan Dugney. It is a cool and funky game that will have the gamers hooked on it for hours of gameplay. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook