Monster Energy Supercross is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Gravel is not the only game that Square Enix will be releasing in 2018. Monster Energy Supercross is a racing game that will also be coming soon. Stadiums, motorbikes and athletes will be shown in the context of this game.

Gamers will get to play in two classes: 250 SX and 450 SX. A career mode and customization choices exist as well. Gamers can thus finetune their bikes and racers to the best of their abilities. They may even use the track editor to make their own courses fall in synch with the activities of other players.

This game will be launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2018. The Nintendo Switch will get the game soon afterwards.

The game Gravel will also reach the same platforms within the nick of time. The list of motocross racers that will feature in Monster Energy Supercross include the likes of Chad Reed, Ken Roczen and Ryan Dugney. It is a cool and funky game that will have the gamers hooked on it for hours of gameplay.