Nintendo Switch Game Puzzle Box Maker is Asking Fans to Choose its Menu Icon

Players on the Nintendo Switch have a tendency to make a whole lot of noise regarding icons that appear on it. So the developers’ community is changing some of them or at least swapping them for substitutes. This is all the better to fulfill the wishes of the eager players.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

However, the German indie studio Bplus is actually taking the bold step of asking fans to choose the icon of Puzzle Box Maker ahead of schedule. The game has not even been released and yet the polling has begun for its designated icon.

According to an official blog post, Bplus has given an array of four different icons for the players to choose from. Some of the icons do not have any textual references on them and many players were upset over this development.

So the company decided to allow these players to decide for themselves what they want on the icons for the game. This is a wise step that has been taken.

Which #NintendoSwitch menu icon do you want for #PuzzleBoxMaker? icon might change when Updates bring new features, modes and optimizations— BplusGames.com (@BplusGames) October 12, 2017

Many players absolutely hate plain icons and would rather have text on them. Nintendo has thus opted for cool designs with logos emblazoned on them. Top right icons are currently the all-time favorite of the crowd of players. To get to choose your favorite menu icon is an ideal of the gamers.

Aside from Twitter polls, there have been changes taking place in the Lego Worlds universe. Fans are not hesitant in complaining if they see something that seems amiss in the game.