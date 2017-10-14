Ford Offers Free Service for Exhaust Leak Prevention in 1.4 Million Explorers

The institution that is the Ford Motor Company will be offering free services to repair approximately 1.4 million Explorer SUVs in North America.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

This is to make sure that carbon monoxide and other exhaust gases that are detrimental to optimal health do not get inside the SUVs and become a hazard to drivers and passengers alike. The US government investigated into the matter and gave Ford a time limit in which to get the job done.

The potential for these deadly gases to enter the inner space of vehicles is cause for concern. There have been 2700 complaints from owners of these SUVs. Also three accidents not to mention 41 injuries have taken place.

While Ford is not ready to recall all those vehicles, it will be making quick fixes in all of them to ensure the safety standards as set by the US government. Ford still claims that the majority of its vehicles are safe.

Among the changes which will be made in this fix are a re-programing of the air conditioner, a replacement of lift gate drain valves and inspection of the sealing of the back side of the vehicle.

1.3 million SUVs are in the United States. The remaining vehicles happen to be in Canada (84,000) and Mexico (24,000). The Ford Motor Company has forgone going into the details of the financial burden it has had to incur due to this technical fault in its vehicles.

The offer will continue to be valid through the course of 2018. The NHTSA has been busy probing into matters having to do with Ford’s SUVs. Ford finally agreed after much prodding.

Most of the vehicles were bought by customers between 2011 and 2017. Customers can now take their SUVs to a Ford dealer near them and get the problem fixed in no time.

Carbon monoxide, as everyone knows, is a deadly gas. Even trace amounts of it could cause death. So Ford made the right decision by offering a fix for the issue that had cropped up in its Explorer SUVs.

Ford is a well-established company in the USA. It has a reputation to maintain and so it took the necessary steps to right the wrong that had occurred via a technical glitch.