Aston Martin DB11 Volante Convertible Sports GT Revealed

The elegance of Aston Martin reaches its zenith with the DB11 Volante. The DB11 Coupe was launched in 2016. This one though is light years ahead of the Coupe. It has set novel standards in performance, creativity, engineering and design. An open top sports GT, it is powered by a four liter twin turbo V8 engine.

The aluminum structure of this vehicle is based on the Coupe’s exterior body. It is lightweight yet has more rigidity than the Coupe. Also it has a range of features which surpass the previous model.

A sporty car, it is refined in its design, excellent in its performance and has a comfortable interior that is spacious to boot. The 3 stage powertrain and chassis allow this car to perform to the best of its ability. As for the 8 speed automatic transmission, it comes with an electric power steering.

The dynamic torque vectoring has the car responding to the actions of the driver with alacrity. The steering wheel is heated as well for comfortable and snug handling. An aluminum bonnet along with aerodynamic features makes this vehicle tops.

The back seats have carbon fiber veneer panels on them. The tailored hoods on the seats come in three colors: red, black and grey. The tail lights and forged alloy wheels accentuate the design features even more so.

A main central feature is the convertible roof. It combines fabric with insulation and tough materials for ultimate safety and security. It consists of eight layers that offer protection from inclement weather and strong winds. The hood takes a short amount of time to close and open. This car has been tested thoroughly by the Aston Martin Company.

This vehicle is designed to be state-of-the-art and avante garde in its structural-functional capacity. It offers the ultimate driving pleasure to the owners. The qualities found in this car are rare indeed. The maximization of advantages and minimization of hurdles has made this car a coveted material acquisition for many people.

Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, said of the DB11 Volante: “For many of our customers, indeed many generations of Aston Martin customer, the Volante has always offered something very special: a unique combination of elegant style, innate sporting ability and sensory engagement that lifts it above other open-top cars. The new DB11 Volante captures those qualities perfectly and promises the kind of pleasure and enjoyment that can only come from driving an open-top Aston Martin”.

Max Szwaj, Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer, adds: “The challenge of creating a convertible car is retaining structural and dynamic integrity. To protect the former you need strength and rigidity, but to preserve the latter you need to keep weight to a minimum. With the DB11 Volante we have maximised the advantages of the DB11’s all-new bonded structure to underpin our new Volante with a structure that’s 26kg lighter and 5 per cent stiffer than its predecessor. The result is a truly magnificent car. One that combines greater performance and agility with increased comfort, refinement and interior space for occupants and their luggage”.

New Aston Martin DB11 Volante will carry the price tag of $216,495 in the United States. The year when Aston Martin DB11 Volante will be released is 2018 which is not far away.