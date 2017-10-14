Dozens of Malls Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

CBL Properties, announced that their portfolio of shopping centers will close on Thanksgiving Day and open at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday 2017, November 24th.

“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” said Stephen Lebovitz, President and CEO, CBL Properties, “It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

CBL Properties operates 62 malls listed here. Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday. However, access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6:00 a.m. on Friday.

The closing of malls can cause confusion for shoppers. Nation-wide chains Black Friday sales schedule might not apply to local retail outlets in case they are situated inside a mall that is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

There was a time when all stores were closed on Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday sales kicked off on Black Friday morning, but then Black Friday creep happened and the opening hours for Black Friday got pushed further and further back into Thanksgiving Day.

The family-friendly thing todo would be to have all stores closed on Thanksgiving Day. The trend towards offering online Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day is already very strong. Why not just dedicate Thanksgiving Day to online Black Friday events and let the actual Black Friday become again the in-store Black Friday as it once was.

Besides the malls mentioned above, others will be closed too. The Mall of America was closed last year as well. Many retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in general like Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Cabela's, Home Depot, IKEA and many more. The big stores that are expected to open on Thanksgiving Day are Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and Macy's

The first online Black Friday Deals will go on sale on November 1, if the giant online retailer keeps last year's Black Friday plan. Other retailers that offered Black Friday deals on November 1 included Walmart, Dell, and NewEgg.

These early Black Friday deals will already feature some interesting deals. Online stores use early Black Friday deals to drum up the hype for the release of their Black Friday 2017 ads. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9.

I4U News provides again daily deals guide to the best Black Friday 2017 deals throughout November like in the past decade. The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.