iMac Pro Late Release Date will be a Challenge

Apple announced the iMac Pro in June. The dark grey iMac is a beast that pro users have been dreaming about for ages. The $5,000 iMac Pro packs the processing power of 18 cores and the Radeon Pro Vega GPU makes the iMac Pro usable for Virtual Reality.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

You might have to wait until 2018 to have an iMac Pro on your desk. Apple says to release the iMac Pro in December. There is no exact date announced yet. We also do not know if there will be a pre-order window for the iMac Pro.

It's difficult to anticipate how high the demand will be for the iMac Pro. $4,999.99 is the starting price. Depending on the choice of CPU, storage, and other options the final cost can well exceed $6,000. The iMac Pro supports up to 4TB of SSD and up to 128GB of ECC memory. The graphics card can support up to 16GB. Apple did not specify which Xeon CPUs will be available.

The hype is big around the iMac Pro, but how many iMac fans will be able to put down five large for an iMac Pro is not clear. Apple might not know either and keep the launch inventory low. The iMac Pro could sell out very quickly once Apple starts to take orders. Shipping delays are quickly 2 to 3 weeks for new Apple products. The delivery schedule for the iMac can slip very easily into 2018.

Why Apple is releasing new products in December is not understandable. The new HomePod also will be released in December. Many consumers like their new gear in time for the Holidays.

You can sign up on the iMac Pro page at apple.com to get an email notification for the iMac Pro release.