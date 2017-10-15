SNES Classic Sale Schedule for Nintendo NY Store Kicks off Sunday

If you are in New York, you can try to pick up the $79.99 SNES Classic at the Nintendo store at 11 am today. Nintendo's only US store is restocking the SNES Classic again. The popular console will be available on four days in the coming week including today.

You can line up at the Nintendo store besides today on Tuesday at 2 pm, Thursday at 2 pm and Friday 2 pm. The store is handing out wristbands to those who wait in line.

You can only buy one unit and you have to bring your ID and you have to pay with debit or credit card. If you have already purchased a SNES Classic at the Nintendo store, you might not be allowed to buy another one. The Nintendo NY store is located at 10 Rockefeller Plaza.

The SNES Classic sold out at launch on Friday. Most of the SNES Classic launch inventory was available in stores. The online availability was limited to two stores. GameStop and ThinkGeek have chosen to sell the SNES Classic online before their stores opened.

Resellers already charge around $200 on the Amazon marketplace for the SNES Classic. To find a SNES Classic in stock for the regular $79.99 price online get an online inventory tracker. The Tracker app is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.