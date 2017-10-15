Target Exclusive Hatchimals Surprise Ligull is in Stock Online

The Target exclusive Hatchimals Surprise Ligull is back in stock online at target.com. Spin Master released the new Hatchimals Surprise on October 6. The big difference to last year's viral Hatchimals is that there are two Hatchimals in one egg. The new bigger Hatchimals Surprise eggs have a regular price of $69.99.

Like last year, major stores offer a store exclusive Hatchimals Surprise. The Target exclusive Hatchimals Surprise Ligull come with a bonus sticker sheet. Target runs a toy sale right now, which brings down the price of the Ligull Hatchimals to $59.99.

Hatchimals Surprise Giraven and Hatchimals Surprise Peacat are in stock online at target.com as well. The savings on the Giraven Hatchimals are even $15. If you purchase a shopping cart valued at more than $100, you can save even more with $25 off.

Walmart and Amazon have offered the first Hatchimals Surprise deals saving $5. Target is now beating those deals, offering Hatchimals Surprise online at target.com for $54.99, that's $15 off.

The new $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise eggs have been available for pre-order since September 18.

Amazon did not offer pre-orders for Hatchimals, but has started to sell two kinds of Hatchimals Suprise Eggs at midnight on October 6. Amazon is offering the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals Surprise species. The Giraven Hatchimals egg sells for $69.99 and the Peacat Hatchimals Egg is on sale for $69.99. The availability comes and goes. Get the Tracker app to be notified when Amazon has Hatchimals in stock.

The new Hatchimals Surprise contain twins. For the new higher price you get two Hatchimals with one egg. Spin Master has revealed the new Hatchimals twins on Thursday ahead of Hatchimals Day 2017. The secret of Hatchimals twins has leaked long before the big announcement today.

The new Hatchimals Zuffin, Peacat, Giraven, Ligull, and Puppadee are shipping today and show up in stores. Zuffin is a Walmart exclusive, Ligull is the Target exclusive and Puppadee is only available at ToysRUs. This is why Amazon only offers the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals Surprise.

For the first time ever, you can hatch two adorable Hatchimals at the same time. These loveable twins are hidden inside a magical speckled egg. Use your love and care to help them hatch. Hold and play with your egg and the Hatchimals inside will make delightful sounds that tell you how they feel! When its time to hatch, you’ll see rainbow eyes.

Once your first Hatchimal has pushed its way out of the egg, lift your second Hatchimal out and let the fun begin. Each twin has a unique personality. One twin loves to move, while the other twin can repeat whatever you say.

Raise them from baby to toddler to kid and they’ll learn new things at each stage! Your twins will talk, dance, sing, tell jokes, play games and more! These Hatchimals love to interact with each other! They’ll say “I love you” and, like any siblings, they’ll even bicker! Inside each Hatchimals Surprise you’ll find magical, adorable creatures.

