 
 

SNES Classic Can Be The Worst Holiday Gift For Kids

Posted: Oct 15 2017, 4:55am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

SNES Classic Can be the Worst Holiday Gift for Kids
 

Nintendo's Super NES Classic is one of the hottest Holiday 2017 gifts, but not for all.

Nintendo landed with the Super NES Classic Edition retro console another huge hit. Many Holiday 2017 toy guides praise the SNES Classic as one of the hottest Holiday gifts. The recommendation that the SNES Classic is a great Holiday toy gift is misleading. The SNES Classic can be the worst gift you can buy for your kids this Holiday season.

The SNES Classic is only a great Holiday gift for kids if the parents have played the original Super NES console growing up. If you as a parent have not played the Super Nintendo Entertainment System as a child than there is no context. The SNES Classic is great for bonding with your kids playing the games you know from your childhood. The nostalgia is what makes the SNES Classic so popular. You go back to your childhood and you share that with your kids. That's great and there are many touching stories on social media from SNES Classic owners that confirm this. If you never played the Super NES, the SNES Classic will not have this effect.

Your kids will be disappointed because Santa brought them a 26-year-old video game console with bad graphics and sound. The Nintendo Switch is what your kids want from Santa. The Switch is a much bigger investment, but its long term. Your kids will play that console for years to come. 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

