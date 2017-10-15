iPhone X Pre-order: Stores, Times, Deals and Everything You Need to Know

Analyst and supply chain reports over the past weeks raise fears that the iPhone X will be in short supply. To be one of the first owners of the new top of the line iPhone will likely be very difficult. With some preparation, you have a chance to beat the crowds.

The iPhone X will be available for pre-order on October 27. The iPhone X pre-order will be available not just at the Apple online store, carriers will also take pre-orders. The iPhone X is also listed at bestbuy.com and target.com. The pre-order window will open at 12:01 am PT. Placing your iPhone X order in the first minutes will be key to receiving the iPhone X in 2017.

The iPhone X is offered on contract and unlocked. All four major carriers AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile are offering the iPhone X.

Unlocked, the iPhone X starts at $999 for the 64GB model and $1,149 for the 256GB version. Interestingly, Best Buy lists unlocked prices that are $100 higher. If that price stands, then Best Buy is not a good alternative to buy an unlocked iPhone X.

In case you plan to upgrade to the iPhone X on your current carrier, make sure you check your account status. Apple has set up a special page that helps check your status with Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T. T-Mobile is not supported.

Find below the links to all stores that offer the iPhone X and more details.

Where to buy the iPhone X

The iPhone X is available directly from Apple and the four major carriers. Retailers that have listed the iPhone X so far include Best Buy and Target.

iPhone X at Apple

iPhone X at T-Mobile

iPhone X at Verizon

iPhone X at AT&T

iPhone X at Sprint

iPhone X at Best Buy

iPhone X at Target

The iPhone X will be available for pre-order at 12:01 am Pacific. If the retailers listed above will offer iPhone X pre-orders is not clear yet. Some carriers including T-Mobile and Sprint let you pre-register for the iPhone X. These registrations get you email alerts, but do not give you an actual reservation for an iPhone X.

When Does the iPhone X ship?

The iPhone X starts to ship on Friday, November 3.

iPhone X Apple Store on Launch Day

Apple loves the photos of long lines at Apple stores and the happy faces of the first iPhone customers, but will the iPhone X be available at the Apple Store on November 3? Apple is expected to reserve iPhone X inventory for the physical Apple Stores. It's not guaranteed though that Apple will offer the iPhone X for walk-in customers on release day. Last year, the iPhone 7 Plus in all finishes and iPhone 7 in jet black were not available in Apple Stores on launch day. Given that it happened before that Apple sold out all iPhone inventory during the pre-order, it could happen to the iPhone X.

iPhone X Deals

Carriers and retailers have not announced any deals for the iPhone X at this time. Depending on how constraint supply for the iPhone X is, there will be no discounts for some time.

iPhone X Stock Tracker

