SNES Classic Featured in Walmart Weekly Ad

The $79 SNES Classic is featured in the new Walmart weekly ad, valid starting today, October 15. The SNES Classic has already arrived at hundreds of Walmart stores on Friday. Now Walmart makes the SNES Classic restocking official. The SNES Classic advertisement does not carry any wording about purchase limitations and store availability.

According to social media reports, some Walmart stores were holding the SNES Classic stock. That inventory will be available today, but by far not all Walmart stores have the Super NES Classic in stock. To advertise the SNES Classic appears a bit premature. You can search for the SNES Classic in your local Walmart store online at walmart.com. Alternatively, you can use in-store inventory tracker iStockNow and you can check BrickSeek.

Besides Walmart, other stores have the SNES Classic in stock this weekend.

Walmart is still owing some customers who pre-ordered the SNES Classic in August their order. The restocking of the SNES Classic in Walmart stores will not make these customers happy, who still wait for their pre-ordered SNES Classic to arrive.

When Walmart will offer the SNES Classic online again unclear. Walmart.com is not even listing the SNES Classic Edition at this point.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. Prices will fall if Nintendo manages to push more SNES Classic in the stores. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.