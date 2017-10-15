Super NES Classic Stock Update For October 15

On Sunday, October 15, stores are still the best option to find a SNES Classic in stock. To find a $79.99 SNES Classic in stock at Target, Walmart and GameStop refer to the How To Find a SNES Classic in Stock Guide for the Weekend.

Walmart advertises the $79 SNES Classic in their new weekly ad. By far not all Walmart stores stock the SNES Classic. The weekly ad placement could mean that the SNES Classic gets restocked all coming week at Walmart stores. the first Walmart stores have started to sell the SNES Classic already on Friday.

GameStop stores started to receive the SNES Classic on Tuesday. Target began to stock new SNES Classic units Thursday.

GameStop and ThinkGeek have sold the SNES Classic online earlier this week. Both stores sold out of their SNES Classic inventory within minutes. To find out in time when the SNES Classic goes on sale again online, get the free Tracker App or follow @TheTrackerApp on Twitter.

B&H Photo might sell the SNES Classic this weekend. The store is back after the Succos Holiday break. Initially, B&H Photo stated to have the SNES Classic in stock early October, but that did not happen.

Amazon has started to ship the SNES Classic that a lot of customers pre-ordered on August 22. The first customers have received the SNES Classic.

Amazon has updated the shipping date for SNES Classic pre-orders for many customers earlier this week. Our SNES Classic orders just got moved up by another day, arriving now on October 18.

The Nintendo Store in New York has been restocking the SNES Classic almost daily since the release of the SNES Classic. There is a new schedule for this week starting on Sunday. The SNES Classic will be on sale on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 am.

While the SNES Classic is hard to find, the Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon since two week now on an ongoing basis and is now available for everyone. Amazon dropped the Prime membership requirement.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon Market Place, and eBay starting at about $200. eBay revealed that resellers sold 143 SNES Classic per hour on release day for an average price of $162.

The SNES Classic can become available online anytime. The Tracker is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including GameStop, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

The Japanese SNES Classic, aka Super Famicom mini has been released on October 5. amazon.jp had the Super Famicom Mini in stock bundled with the power adapter for the regular price and shipping available to the US. The Super Famicom Mini Edition still available at Play-Asia. This store is shipping to the United States and Europe but charges a premium price.

Nintendo enters the Holiday shopping season with two popular consoles. Besides the Nintendo Switch (in stock on amazon right now), the SNES Classic is flying off shelves. The launch inventory of the SNES Classic has sold out in the first 24 hours.

There are more SNES Classic shipments coming, and Nintendo will continue to make the SNES Classic into next year. Eventually, everyone who wants a SNES Classic will get one.

How to find the SNES Classic in stock Online

The SNES Classic is sold at the following stores online. Now that the SNES Classic has been released, we expect more retailers to offer Nintendo's new retro console.

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Amazon Market Place

eBay

How to find SNES Classic in stock in Stores

This weekend GameStop, Walmart and Target stores have the SNES Classic in stock at select stores.

To search for SNES Classic stock at your local stores, you need the SKU, UPC or DCPI number of the SNES Classic for each store. Find below the stores that can be searched for SNES Classic inventory and the services that can be used.

The inventory numbers should not be used in discussions with store employees as the numbers can be wrong for some reasons. Best practice is to continuously check the inventory levels of your local store to spot jumps. A change likely means that indeed new stock has arrived.

Walmart: SNES Classic SKU: 741-65-9089

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Target: SNES Classic DCPI: 207-29-7001

Search with BrickSeek (disabled), Zoolert, iStockNow

Best Buy: SNES Classic SKU: 5919830

Search with Zoolert, iStockNow

GameStop: SNES Classic SKU: 152771

Search with Zoolert

ToysRUs: SNES Classic UPC: 045496590758

n/a

About the SNES Classic

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.