Xbox One S Black Friday 2017 Deals Predictions

The first Xbox One S Black Friday 2017 deals will be available as early as November 1. Retailers started last year early to offer Xbox One S deals. The best Xbox One S Black Friday deal was also announced on November 1. Dell surprised with a $249.99 Xbox One S bundle that saved $170.

The Xbox One S is in its second Holiday shopping season and discounts on Black Friday will be bigger than last year. Microsoft is behind Sony in market share and Nintendo is back in the video game platform war. Black Friday 2017 will be the best time to save on the Xbox One S purchase.

The regular Xbox One S 500GB price is $279 and the Xbox One S 1TB is priced at $349. Microsoft sells the Xbox One S in game bundles. The Xbox One S starter bundle comes instead of a game with three months Xbox Game Pass and three months of Xbox Live Gold. There is a stand-alone Xbox One S 500GB available, but usually, game bundles are the better deal. The best Xbox One S 500GB deal right now saves $80. Walmart sells the Storm Gray Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 Special Edition Bundle for $199.96 online at walmart.com.

The Walmart Xbox One S deal could be the blueprint for more Xbox One S Black Friday 2017 deals. A $199 Xbox One S 500GB is an attractive deal. We also expect retailers to offer the Xbox One S in bundles with gift cards and games. The Xbox One S with 1TB bundles will drop at least to $249.99 during the Black Friday sales period. Right now you can get an Xbox One S 1TB Gears of War 4 bundle for $279.99 on amazon.com.

Microsoft is currently offering 14 Xbox One S bundles. The company might release new Holiday Xbox One S bundles in the coming weeks.

Black Friday 2017

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017. The first online Black Friday Deals will go on sale on November 1, if the giant online retailer keeps last year's Black Friday plan. Other retailers that offered Black Friday deals on November 1st included Walmart, Dell, and NewEgg.

Among early Black Friday deals will already be some interesting savings. Online stores use early Black Friday deals to drum up the hype for the release of their Black Friday 2017 ads. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9.

I4U News provides again daily deals guide to the best Black Friday 2017 deals throughout November like in the past decade. The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.