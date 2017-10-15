 
 

Chinese Space Station Will Crash To Earth Within Few Months

Posted: Oct 15 2017, 7:54am CDT | by , Updated: Oct 15 2017, 7:59am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Chinese Space Station will Crash to Earth within Few Months
Artist's illustration of China's Tiangong-1 space station, which is expected to fall to Earth next year. Credit: CMSE
 

Tiangong-1's re-entry through Earth's atmosphere will also be uncontrolled

China’s out-of-control space station, Tiangong-1, is expected to fall to Earth in early 2018, sources reveal. 

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Launched in September 2011, the 8 ton space lab was considered a major step towards China’s goal of building its first own space station. Despite the success of the launch, Chinese space agency confirmed last year that they have lost contact with the module and that it will crash back down to Earth in 2017. But new estimates suggest that the space station will re-enter Earth at some point between October 2017 and April 2018. Since the space station is not following its planned trajectory, it will enter Earth’s atmosphere in an unpredictable manner. There are still very low chances of burning debris falling on populated areas.

 “Now that (its) perigee is below 300km and it is in denser atmosphere, the rate of decay is getting higher.” Jonathan McDowell, a renowned astrophysicist from Harvard University told the Guardian.

“I expect it will come down a few months from now – late 2017 or early 2018.”

China revealed its plans to build a space station in 2007. The space station was originally designed for a lifespan of two years. Later, the operation was extended for further two but the purpose behind it was never disclosed. 

Tiangong-1, which means heavenly palace in English, comprises of single-module with only one docking port for Shenzhou spacecraft. The spacecraft visited space station multiple times during its operational lifetime. After the departure of the last crew in June 2013, the space station was put into a sleep mode in order to maitain ground control. Despite that, Tiangong-1 stopped sending signals in February 2016.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook