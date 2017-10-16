SNES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

Walmart is coming through on their bold move to advertise the SNES Classic in their current weekly ad. Many more Walmart stores are having the SNES Classic in stock on Monday.

As reported on Sunday, the $79 SNES Classic is featured in the new Walmart weekly ad, valid for this week. The SNES Classic has already arrived at hundreds of Walmart stores on Friday.

You can search for the SNES Classic in your local Walmart store online at walmart.com. Alternatively, you can use in-store inventory tracker iStockNow and you can check BrickSeek. Many new Walmart stores show new SNES Classic inventory Monday morning.

When Walmart will offer the SNES Classic online again unclear. Walmart.com is not even listing the SNES Classic Edition at this point.

We keep monitoring the situation. Once Walmart is selling the SNES Classic online our inventory tracking up will send out notifications.