Apple to Have Face ID Instead of Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor in all 2018 iPhones

All the iPhones that Apple will churn out in 2018 will not be featuring fingerprint recognition technology in them. Instead facial recognition will have become the order of the day, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Apple will favor facial ID in a bid to leave behind Android smartphones in the competitive stakes. Android technology was said to take light years before it could catch up with the TrueDepth Camera and Face ID of the iPhone X.

"We predict all new 2H18F iPhone models will likely abandon fingerprint recognition. We believe this change will allow all new models to realize a competitive advantage via differentiation, on the back of an integrated user experience of full-screen design and TrueDepth Camera/ Facial recognition/ Face ID/ AR applications," said Kuo.

Facial ID will be the main feature and unique selling point of the novel iPhone models in 2018, according to MacRumors. Apple plans on utilizing the advantage and edge it has over Android smartphones technology-wise.

3D sensing design and manufacture is something Apple excels at. All 2018 Apple iPhones will feature full screen graphic details and a miminum of bezels. This is in keeping with the iPhone X tradition.

No more iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus models will be churned out. Touch ID would no longer be part of the repertoire at Apple. It had begun to be used in 2013 and is now old hat.

This does not bode well for the Mac and the iPad. Some say that next year’s iPad Pro will also feature facial recognition technology. So things are looking to change at Apple.

Face ID has been welcomed by the public which cannot wait to get its hands on devices with the brand new facility. As for the future, a combo of biometrics would seem to be the way to go. For now though it is out with the old and in with the new. The iPhone for 2018 may feature a larger screen to boot.

For those who mourn the loss of the Touch ID facility, they must remember that such is the way of all innovation and creativity. To rest on one’s laurels, especially in today’s fast-paced world, is tantamount to becoming obsolete as a high tech firm. That is something Apple Inc. definitely does not want to happen to its reputation as an organization.