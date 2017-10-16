How to Find SNES Classic Stock in Stores

The SNES Classic is on the market for two weeks. The $79.99 Super NES Classic returned to store shelves starting Wednesday, October 11 and keeps rolling in. You can try to find the SNES Classic in stock at Target, GameStop and Walmart stores.

All three stores are confirmed to have restocked the SNES Classic. Not all stores of each retailer have the SNES Classic in stock. The availability is constantly changing. Find below the details on how to find SNES Classic stock at physical stores. Best Buy and ToysRUs don't show signs of restocking the SNES Classic yet.

How to Find SNES Classic in Stores

GameStop

There are 4,400 GameStop stores in the United States. About 30% of GameStop stores are flagged by in-store inventory tracker iStockNow to have the SNES Classic in stock. The absolute number of stores marked to have the SNES Classic in stock is kind of an indicator of the supply situation, the important aspect is how fresh the data is. New GameStop stores are listed this morning. This means new inventory is likely available. If you spot your local GameStop store having stock, either call or visit the store in person.

Walmart

There are 5,000 Walmart stores in the United States. About 20% of Walmart stores are flagged by in-store inventory tracker iStockNow to have the SNES Classic in stock. You can directly check on walmart.com if your local store has the SNES Classic in stock. iStockNow relies on the same source. For Walmart stores, the popular BrickSeek inventory tracker works as well.

New Walmart stores have been spotted to carry the SNES Classic this morning. Locations include Walmart stores in California, Oregon, and other States.

Target

There are 1,800 Target stores in the United States. About 10% of Target stores are flagged by in-store inventory tracker iStockNow to have the SNES Classic in stock. You can directly check on target.com if your local store has the SNES Classic in stock. iStockNow relies on the same source.

Target stores listed marked with "limited stock" should have the SNES Classic in stock. You can call or directly visit the store to find out if the online inventory data is correct.

Best Buy

There are 1,000 Best Buy stores in the United States. Best Buy has not restocked the SNES Classic since the launch on September 29.

ToysRUs

There are 875 ToysRUs stores in the United States. ToysRUs has not restocked the SNES Classic since the launch on September 29.

Nintendo Store NY

The only Nintendo store will restock the SNES Classic again on Sunday, October 15. A new schedule is available that shows the times for the coming week, when you can line up at the Nintendo store in New York for the SNES Classic. The next sale of the SNES Classic begins on Tuesday at 2 pm. The store will distribute wristbands to people in line.

At launch, the SNES Classic was available at smaller retail chains including Meijer. Stores can receive new SNES Classic inventory throughout the day. It's not said that you only can find the SNES Classic on shelves when the stores open in the morning. Some stores are not even putting the SNES Classic on the shelves. You need to ask sales associates in the electronics departing if the SNES Classic is available.

The SNES Classic has been restocked online on two days since the release. Only GameStop and GameStop owned ThinkGeek have sold the Super NES Classic online since September 29.

The SNES Classic has been restocked online on two days since the release. Only GameStop and GameStop owned ThinkGeek have sold the Super NES Classic online since September 29.