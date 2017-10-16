New Universal 8Bitdo SNES Classic and NES Classic Bluetooth Receiver is on Sale

8Bitdo has the most versatile wireless controller solution for Nintendo's retro consoles. The new 8Bitdo Retro Receiver works with SNES Classic, Super Famicom Classic and the NES classic Edition. All 8Bitdo controllers and arcade sticks are compatible with the new receiver, which is on sale for $12.99 on amazon.com.

You even can use your Sony PS4, PS3, Nintendo Wii Mote, and Wii U pro controller on your SNES Classic using the new 8Bit Retro Receiver. The Bluetooth dongle for the SNES Classic enables to access the Nintendo classic Edition home screen by pressing down and select on your controller of choice

The new 8Bitdo Retro Receiver ships October 27. This is much earlier than the new 8Bitdo SN30 2.4G Wireless Controller for SNES Classic Edition, which ships on December 10.

The SNES Classic is available at Walmart, Target and GameStop stores since last week. New inventory continues to roll into stores. Not all stores stock the SNES Classic. The availability is quite dynamic. Find out how the check for SNES Classic at your local store.

The SNES Classic has not been available online since Tuesday, October 11. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.