 
 

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 Unveiled

Posted: Oct 16 2017, 5:50am CDT

 

A new rugged Galaxy Tab is one the way.

Samsung announced in the Netherlands the new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2. It's not quite clear yet if the release was premature. In any case, the cat is out of the bag. The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 is MIL-STD-810 certified. This means that the tablet is strong enough to survive extreme pressures, temperatures, climates, shocks, and drops.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The Galaxy Tab Active 2 offers robust features such as a 1.2 meter anti-shock protective cover, IP68 water and dust resistance and better display technology for use with gloves and wet fingers. The popular S Pen, known from the Galaxy Note series, is also available in the Tab Active 2. With 4,096 pressure levels, Air Command and IP68 certification, employees use the S Pen for precise outdoor work, even in the rain.

The Galaxy Tab Active 2 has a 5 MP camera and 8 MP camera with Auto Focus. A new fingerprint scanner enhances secure unlock while Face Detection is another way to unlock the device with only one hand.

Combined with the new gyroscope and geomagnetic sensors, the Tab Active 2 offers Augmented Reality capabilities (AR). For example, AR can be used in the Galaxy Tab Active 2 for training or customer conversations. This allows new employees to learn in a realistic environment without being directly exposed to the true work environment.

The Galaxy Tab Active 2 also has NFC, 4G connectivity and the convenience of battery control, which allows peripherals to be charged and an additional keyboard can be added. The battery of the Galaxy Tab 2 can be exchanged, which is an interesting feature of industry users.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 guarantees companies additional security features that are enhanced by the defense-friendly KNOX platform.  The black Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 4G is available in the Netherlands at the end of November for a retail price of € 499.

So far Samsung has not announced the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 in other markets.

Via LetsGoDigital.

