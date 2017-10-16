Nintendo Wants More Mature and Adult Titles for Switch

Nintendo is currently allowing more mature content to enter its fold. Games which have swearing and violence as a natural part of their makeup are to come to the Switch for better or for worse. This is in a bid to change its image from being a solely family-friendly platform to one that caters to all tastes.

Besides the stigma attached to realism has to be jettisoned from the mentality of the public. Or so the head honchos at Nintendo think. Takuya Aizu, CEO of the studio from which the sexy and seductive shooter game Gal*Gun 2 comes, said that he thought Nintendo wouldn’t be interested in the game. Yet Nintendo gave the thumbs up to importing the game to its platform which came as somewhat of a surprise to Aizu.

Several other developers have the same mindset as Aizu. While until recently, Nintendo’s stance towards mature content was wavering, now it is clear that the company has come of age and wants such stuff for those who like it hot.

According to WSJ, Nintendo wants to have a burgeoning diversity in regard to its games. Some of the games have the atmosphere of a nightclub about them.

They will hopefully attract an adult audience. Grown-ups especially from a Western milieu will love this pagan celebration of the body in games on the Nintendo switch.

For now it appears to be the case that Nintendo has decided to go hard core. The graphic content will include: guns, guts and gore. Such games like L.A. Noire and Wolfenstein not to mention DOOM are just a glimpse of some of the variegated stuff that will be coming to the Switch soon.