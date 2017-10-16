Nintendo Switch eShop Adds Games On Sale Section

The Nintendo Switch eShop has been updated and one of the changes made has been the addition of a novel feature. The refreshing allowed for the list of games on the platform to be displayed for consumer satisfaction.

The “Games on Sale” feature is available although it has not been frequented much just yet by the gamers. Nintendo Everything spotted this feature first while GameStop checked that the US and Australian Nintendo Switch eShops now have a "Games On Sale" tab in their menu.

Two titles are there on the US eShop: The Bridge and Infinite MiniGolf. On the Aussie eShop there is another game besides these two which is titled: Unbox – Newbie’s Adventure.

The Switch eShop does not have as many games as the Xbox or PlayStation Store. The latter also give the gamers a chance to selectively choose their games. PC outlets also allow this methodology.

At present, the Switch facility is free of cost. Yet this will not remain as such for a very long time. Sometime next year, a fee will be charged for playing the games via online multiplayer mode.