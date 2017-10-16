 
 

Nintendo Switch Port Of ICEY Is Coming

The Game ICEY arriving on the Nintendo Switch and a PS4 PS4 physical version with the help of Limited Run Games

According to ICEY Twitter, the game bearing the title ICEY is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 on a physical basis. It is a game owned by Limited Rum Games which will release it on both platforms.

A 2D action adventure game, it involves a lot of cutting and slaying. It came to the PS4 in August. PC has had it on its platform for well over 365 days. The developer of the game will slash its cost price by 70% starting from October 20th. This will especially be so on Steam. 

Limited Run Games has a number of classic versions to its credit. These range from indie titles to JRPGs. Past games released by the powerhouse include: Ys: Origins, Oddworld: New N’ Tasty, Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Shadow Complex and many other titles.

The release date for the 2D game has not been given just yet. Sometime in the future, the release date will be announced to much fanfare and cheers. ICEY is currently in its developmental stages.

You as a gamer will get to see the world through ICEY’s eyes and change it if you prefer to. It is a game that will definitely leave you energized. 

