 
 

IPhone X Shipments Off To A Slow Start

Posted: Oct 16 2017, 8:18am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

iPhone X Shipments Off to a Slow Start
 

Foxconn ships first batch of iPhone X to Apple

The first shipment of the iPhone X has left China, according to local media. China-based Xinhuanet reported that 46,500 iPhone X have cleared customs and are on the way to the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. Apple operates a distribution center for Europe in the Netherlands.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Digitimes quotes a Chinese-language Commercial Times report that this initial iPhone X shipment is much smaller than for any previous iPhone. Foxconn has supposedly ramped up the production of the iPhone X to 400,000 units per week. There will be soon more shipments with much larger volumes coming out of China, but all points to a severe shortage.

The iPhone X will go up for pre-order on Friday, October 27 and will ship on November 3. Apple might sell out of the iPhone X during the pre-order and there is a chance that there will not be an in-store sale of the iPhone X on launch day. To prepare for the iPhone X pre-order, refer to the iPhone X Preorder guide, listing all stores and carriers that offer the iPhone X for pre-order.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook