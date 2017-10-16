iPhone X Shipments Off to a Slow Start

The first shipment of the iPhone X has left China, according to local media. China-based Xinhuanet reported that 46,500 iPhone X have cleared customs and are on the way to the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. Apple operates a distribution center for Europe in the Netherlands.

Digitimes quotes a Chinese-language Commercial Times report that this initial iPhone X shipment is much smaller than for any previous iPhone. Foxconn has supposedly ramped up the production of the iPhone X to 400,000 units per week. There will be soon more shipments with much larger volumes coming out of China, but all points to a severe shortage.

The iPhone X will go up for pre-order on Friday, October 27 and will ship on November 3. Apple might sell out of the iPhone X during the pre-order and there is a chance that there will not be an in-store sale of the iPhone X on launch day. To prepare for the iPhone X pre-order, refer to the iPhone X Preorder guide, listing all stores and carriers that offer the iPhone X for pre-order.