Amazon Ships Asian and Middle Eastern SNES Classic To Customers

Reports surfaced over the weekend of Amazon customers having received SNES Classic units that do not contain an AC adapter. The consoles have a sticker identifying a middle eastern Nintendo distributor.

Active Boeki K.K. is distributing Nintendo products in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. How Amazon has gotten their hands on SNES Classic units from Active Boeki K.K. is unclear. Amazon just started to fulfill August 22 SNES Classic pre-orders starting end of last week.

Did Amazon shop around and acquired inventory from Active Boeki K.K. to fulfill pre-orders? Or is that Active Boeki K.K. SNES Classic inventory just a hick-up of the supply chain.

So far there only a handful reports on reddit from customers that received a SNES Classic North American Edition without an AC adapter and the poster. It's not clear if this will be a wide-spread issue.

The missing AC adapter is annoying and there could be warranty implications with these SNES Classic units that are not intended for the American market.

The SNES Classic is only sold with a bundled AC adapter in the United States. Everywhere else, customers need to use a 3rd party AC adapter or buy the official Nintendo SNES Classic AC adapter.

Our SNES Classic pre-orders will arrive on Wednesday. We will check them for the white Active Boeki K.K. sticker. To find a SNES Classic in stock today, refer to today's SNES Classic stock report.