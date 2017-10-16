Amazon Holiday Gift Guides 2017 Released

Amazon released today its major Holiday 2017 gift guides. The 2017 Amazon Holiday Toy List features more than a thousand of the most sought-after products for children of all ages and interests.

Amazon lists new toys in STEM Stars, Action-Packed Toys, Too Cute Too Cuddly, Tech Toys, Family Night, Arts & Crafts, Get Active and Preschool categories on amazon.com/holidaytoylist. The Top 100 and Kid Picks are back by popular demand, both ideal for those who want quick access to a shortlist of the best-of-the-best toys and games.

Kids and parents will find the top STEM toys that inspire curious minds and encourage imaginative play, as well as the latest tech toys for connected play.

In addition, kids will love the toys from this year’s top new movies, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The LEGO Ninjago Movie. Watch toys come to life in videos that showcase this year’s must-have products in select categories, such as Top 100, Tech Toys, Kid Picks and STEM Stars.

The Holiday Toy List also features products that are available exclusively on Amazon, including furReal Makers Proto Max, Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle, Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk, Candy Land the World of Sweets Game and much more. Find all Holiday 2017 toy gift recommendations on amazon.com.

Available at amazon.com/electronicsgiftguide, the 2017 Amazon Electronics Gift Guide features more than 500 of the season’s hottest technology products, including the latest innovations from TVs to gaming systems, all in one convenient location.

Tech enthusiasts can browse new releases including the Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, Fitbit Ionic smartwatch and DJI Mavic Pro. The Electronics Gift Guide enables customers to shop from more than 10 areas of interest, including Entertainment, Audio & Accessories, Smart Home, Photography, Gaming, Gadgets & Gizmos and more. In addition, shoppers searching for budget-friendly gift ideas can browse the top gifts under $100 for every techie in their life.

While shopping the Electronics Gift Guide, customers can enjoy expert reviews, videos from top influencers in their fields and product demonstration videos, further assisting in finding the perfect gift.

Available at amazon.com/homegiftguide, the 2017 Amazon Home Gift Guide is a specially curated list of more than a thousand products for inside and outside the home. Gift givers can browse more than 10 lists, including Cooking & Baking, Crafts & Work Space, Holiday Hosting, Décor & Furniture, Practical Gifts, Grilling & Backyard, Tools & DIY, Baby & Nursery, Pet Gifts, Smart Home and Sports & Outdoors.

Inspired by some of the most influential minds in the industry, the Home Gift Guide features curated picks by Apartment Therapy, Kitchn, Athena Calderone, Jessica Biel and The Dogist, helping customers find the perfect gift for the cook, baker, home decorator, party planner, outdoor adventurer, smart home aficionado, sports enthusiast, grill master and pet lover in their life. Customers can discover the latest home trends in the Home Gift Guide, such as cooking tools with app connectivity, one-pot cooking appliances and ‘hygge’-inspired cozy decor, as well as new products for this holiday season including Nordic Ware Bundt Pans in exclusive colors, Petcube Bites Treat Pet Camera, and the Weber Genesis II E-310 Liquid Propane Grill.

Many of the above items will be on sale during the Amazon Black Friday 2017 sales events starting on November 1.

