 
 

Crazy Justice Will Have Cross-Play On Nintendo Switch, Xbox One And PC

Posted: Oct 16 2017, 9:19am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Crazy Justice Will Have Cross-Play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC
 

Cross-Play with Another Game on the Xbox has Been Ratified

At the E3 Conference, Microsoft made an announcement about cross-play between a game coming to its platform. Minecraft will be carrying the cross-play facility across all types of the game which is a boon and a blessing.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Thus Xbox One players could play with others on different platform including the Nintendo Switch. While Sony hasn’t allowed any such thing just yet, the announcement was enough to get everybody’s hopes up. Finally, another game has the support structure of cross-play between Xbox One and the Switch.  

Crazy Justice will feature cross-play between Xbox One, the Switch and PC. This is indeed good news for gamers. The news appeared on Twitter and got a massive response from gamers.

At present Crazy Justice is getting funded on Fig which is a crowdfunding site. Currently, the total funds collected stand at $26,665. The overall objective is $30,000. October 20th is the last date of the drive.

In 2018, Crazy Justice will be coming to many other platforms as well. Currently, Microsoft is holding parleys with Sony regarding this issue of cross-play. What changes may come in the future remain something that only the future will tell. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook