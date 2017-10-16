Crazy Justice Will Have Cross-Play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC

At the E3 Conference, Microsoft made an announcement about cross-play between a game coming to its platform. Minecraft will be carrying the cross-play facility across all types of the game which is a boon and a blessing.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Thus Xbox One players could play with others on different platform including the Nintendo Switch. While Sony hasn’t allowed any such thing just yet, the announcement was enough to get everybody’s hopes up. Finally, another game has the support structure of cross-play between Xbox One and the Switch.

Crazy Justice will feature cross-play between Xbox One, the Switch and PC. This is indeed good news for gamers. The news appeared on Twitter and got a massive response from gamers.

At present Crazy Justice is getting funded on Fig which is a crowdfunding site. Currently, the total funds collected stand at $26,665. The overall objective is $30,000. October 20th is the last date of the drive.

In 2018, Crazy Justice will be coming to many other platforms as well. Currently, Microsoft is holding parleys with Sony regarding this issue of cross-play. What changes may come in the future remain something that only the future will tell.