 
 

Nintendo Switch Games To Be Available At Select Redbox Locations Across US

Redbox is ready to make some of the games on the Nintendo Switch a cinch to play. Selective locations will be making titles from the Nifty “N” available in the US of A.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The number of these Nintendo Switch games is not very large at present. Yet in the future time, the list is all set to expand by a whole lot. Currently, three sites offer a couple of games.

These happen to be: Portland (Oregon), San Antonio (Texas) and Seattle (Washington). Such games as Splatoon 2, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and NBA 2K18 will be ready for playing in the booths in these regions. 

The biggest advantage is that it is all very economical. You can rent a game for a measly $3 per night before you decide to buy it for good. These circumstances are just ideal for gamers.

Just go to a booth near you and the procedure can take place at the drop of a hat. Redbox is famous as the American outlet for renting movies and video games. A million disks get given out for a nominal fee at the booths.

Over five billion rentals have occurred since its inception a decade and a half ago. Redbox has more outlets than giants such as Micky D’s or Starbucks. The best and the latest at unbelievable discount rates on these Nintedno Switch games will be available at Redbox locations.

