SanDisk Blowout Sale Available on Amazon

Amazon released today their highly anticipated Holiday 2017 Gift Guides. The giant online retailer is also offering today a big sale on SanDisk memory products. Dozens of SanDisk products are on sale with up to 68% off the list price.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

The featured SanDisk products include 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card for $36.99, $99.99 SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I card and SanDisk Cruzer CZ36 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $12.99. The latter has the highest discount with 60%.

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 128GB for iPhone is on sale for $65.99 and the SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD 1TB SDSSDEXT-1T00-G25 drive is offered today for $279.99, saving 30%. Find all SanDisk deals on amazon.com.

Another interesting deal of the day on amazon.com is a $179 Rosetta Stone 1-user 24-month Subscription with a free Echo Dot 2nd Generation. Rosetta Stone is Alexa enabled. You can learn various words and phrases in 6 different languages just by talking to your Echo device.

Also in stock today are the hard to find WowWee Fingerlings. Find all of Amazon's deals online at amazon.com.