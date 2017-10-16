 
 

SanDisk Blowout Sale Available On Amazon

Posted: Oct 16 2017, 9:34am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

SanDisk Blowout Sale Available on Amazon
 

Amazon offers deals on SanDisk memory products only today.

Amazon released today their highly anticipated Holiday 2017 Gift Guides. The giant online retailer is also offering today a big sale on SanDisk memory products. Dozens of SanDisk products are on sale with up to 68% off the list price. 

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

The featured SanDisk products include 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card for $36.99, $99.99 SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I card and SanDisk Cruzer CZ36 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $12.99. The latter has the highest discount with 60%.

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 128GB for iPhone is on sale for $65.99 and the SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD 1TB SDSSDEXT-1T00-G25 drive is offered today for $279.99, saving 30%. Find all SanDisk deals on amazon.com.

Another interesting deal of the day on amazon.com is a $179 Rosetta Stone 1-user 24-month Subscription with a free Echo Dot 2nd Generation. Rosetta Stone is Alexa enabled. You can learn various words and phrases in 6 different languages just by talking to your Echo device. 

Also in stock today are the hard to find WowWee Fingerlings. Find all of Amazon's deals online at amazon.com.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook