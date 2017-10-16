Doom for Switch Release Date Announced by Nintendo

Doom for Switch will be released on November 10. Nintendo made the announcement in a Tweet today. Doom was revealed during the Nintendo Direct on September 13.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Doom for Nintendo Switch already will hit this holiday season, while Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launches in 2018. Doom for Nintendo Switch trailer can be seen in the Nintendo Direct video starting at 25:46. Doom on the Switch supports single player and online multiplayer gaming.

Doom for the Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order on amazon.com for $47.99 (Prime member price) and on GameStop.com.

Developed by id software, the studio that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and created multiplayer Deathmatch, Doom returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat - whether you're obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign, or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes.

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles are stock online now on amazon.com. It has never been easier to find a Nintendo Switch in stock since the launch.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.